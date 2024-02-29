Coco Plum Road, St. Peters Temporary Road Closure Announcement. | SMN NEWS

St. Peters:— The Ministry of VROMI announces a temporary road closure at Cocoplum Road, St. Peters. The road resurfacing is scheduled to start on Monday, March 4th, 2024, from 7 AM to 4 PM lasting a duration of four (4) weeks.

Residents and Commuters are advised to use Mango Road as an alternative route. Parking will also be accessible for immediate residents on Mango Road. After working hours until 7 AM when work begins again, the road will be made accessible again.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44752-coco-plum-road-st-peters-temporary-road-closure-announcement.html