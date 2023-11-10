Cole Bay Hill Flag. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs would like to inform the public that due to unforeseen technical challenges associated with the flagpole on Cole Bay Hill, we are unable to raise the St. Maarten Flag on St. Maarten Day, November 11, 2023.

Given the situation, and considering the safety of the workers, it will not be possible to address the needed repairs.

“I understand that this may be disappointing, given that this weekend is a day to celebrate this great nation, but this work cannot be rushed, and the safety of the workers remains paramount,” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44241-cole-bay-hill-flag.html