Collaboration between the Caribbean Coast Guard, Aruba Police Force, and Venezuelan Coast Guard leads to apprehension. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— On September 15th, a rental company in Aruba discovered that two of their jet skis had been stolen. They contacted the Aruba Police Force, who, in collaboration with the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, immediately took action. Both authorities instantly reached out to the Venezuelan Coast Guard, as the two vessels were heading in that direction. The Venezuelan Coast Guard successfully seized both jet skis and arrested one individual. They are currently working in close coordination with the Caribbean Coast Guard and the Aruba Police Force, to safely return the vessels back to Aruba.

