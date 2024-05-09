CoM and Ministers of Plenipotentiary Receive Presentation from Van der Sluis-Plantz about Governance Structure of the Kingdom. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the newly appointed Council of Ministers (CoM) of Sint Maarten, including the Minister Plenipotentiary and his Deputy, received an insightful presentation from Maria van der Sluis-Plantz, the current Councilor of the State for the Kingdom on behalf of Sint Maarten, as part of the Leadership Excellence through R.I.S.E. (Relationship Building, Insight, Skills and Empowerment) Onboarding Program.

This session was designed to thoroughly acquaint the new ministers with the governance structure of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, optimally preparing them for their roles.

Councilor van der Sluis-Plantz's presentation offered a detailed overview of the general structure, highlighting its various governing bodies, including the Kingdom Government, the Supreme Court (Hoge Raad der Nederlanden), and the High Councils of State.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Council of State of the Kingdom, an esteemed institution since 1531.

Councilor van der Sluis-Plantz’s role is instrumental in ensuring that Sint Maarten's interests are well-represented within the Kingdom.

She actively contributes to the Council's deliberations, advocating for the needs and priorities of Sint Maarten and the other Caribbean constituents of the Kingdom.

Additionally, the presentation addressed the ongoing political dynamics within the Netherlands and its relationship with the European Union (EU).

As part of the Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), Sint Maarten enjoys a unique political cooperation and commercial partnership with the EU, enhancing its strategic position within the region.

The onboarding session also served as a preparatory step for the courtesy visit by the delegation of the Permanent Committee of Kingdom Relations of the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament, that took place in the same morning of Wednesday, May 8, ensuring that the ministers were well-prepared to engage in informed discussions.

The Council of Ministers remains committed to equip its leaders with the necessary skillset and knowledge to effectively govern.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45129-com-and-ministers-of-plenipotentiary-receive-presentation-from-van-der-sluis-plantz-about-governance-structure-of-the-kingdom.html