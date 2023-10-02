CoM Decides to Close Day Care Centers Out of an Abundance of Caution. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Council of Ministers (CoM) on Monday evening took the decision to have daycare centers remain closed on Tuesday, October 3rd in connection with the passing of Tropical Storm Philippe.

This decision was taken out of an abundance of caution in the event there is a loss of electricity or water which are key essential services for the daily operations of a day care center to maintain proper hygiene protocols; and secondly, due to the possibility of flooding in flood-prone areas.

The aforementioned was based on advice received from the Inspector of Day Care Centers.

