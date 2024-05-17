COM pays Courtesy Visit to Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie (TWO). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, alongside esteemed Ministers of VSA, FIN, TEATT, Minister Plenipotentiary, Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary and Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister recently conducted a courtesy visit to the Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie (TWO) in an effort to strengthen collaboration and foster greater synergy in advancing St. Maarten's development agenda.

