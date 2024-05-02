Commemoration National Remembrance Day – May 4, 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Saturday, May 4, 2024, the Government of Sint Maarten will observe National Remembrance Day, (“Dodenherdenking”) like the other countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During this National Commemoration Day, all Dutch victims – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peace-keeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War (WWII) are commemorated.

This year’s theme is Freedom: prelude to 80 years of freedom. ‘The years 2024 and 2025 mark a lustrum of 80 years since WWII ended.

The regular commemoration ceremony, taking place at the Captain Hodge Wharf in Philipsburg, will feature several key elements: an invocation by Archdeacon Father Rawlins, the official wreath-laying ceremony by the Governor, the President of Parliament, and the Prime Minister.

Following the wreath laying, the “Last Post” will be played, succeeded by two minutes of silence after the tolling of the bells. This segment is concluded with the Dutch Anthem and Sint Maarten Song at around 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the top management of various uniformed troops – Police, Marines, Sint Maarten Voluntary Corps (VKS), and the Marechaussee – will jointly lay a wreath in honor of the fallen.

As has become tradition, two distinguished guests, Elsje Bosch and Bernadine van Veen, wife of the late Gerard van Veen, have been invited. Both Bosch and Gerard van Veen experienced World War II during their childhoods. The two ladies will lay a wreath on behalf of all the children affected by the fight for freedom over the years.

This year well-known poet Lysanne Charles will present a poem that she specifically composed for this occasion. Trumpetist Wilfred Phelipa will accompany the ceremony with musical performances.

Furthermore, all invited guests will have the opportunity to lay a single flower at the War Memorial Monument, which bears the names of World War II victims primarily from Sint Maarten.

The public is encouraged to attend to attend the ceremony, which will commence with a march by uniformed law enforcement and military groups.

The event will also be rebroadcasted on social media. Special thanks go out to the Port Sint Maarten Group of Companies (PSG) for annually facilitating this event.

Business owners are reminded to fly their flags at half-mast and each citizen is encouraged to honor the two minutes of silence after the tolling of the bells at around 6:00 p.m.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45095-commemoration-national-remembrance-day-may-4-2024.html