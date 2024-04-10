Commissioner Heyliger Receives First Healthcare Card as Saba Prepares for Rollout. | SMN NEWS

Saba:— On Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, Commissioner of Health Eviton Heyliger met with representatives from Zorg & Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN) – at the Government Administration Building for the official presentation of the new healthcare card for residents of the Caribbean Netherlands. Representatives of the ZJCN, Mewael Fitiwi, Carolyn Johnson, and Milva Linzey were also present at the occasion. Saba will be the first island in the Caribbean Netherlands to introduce this type of medical insurance card.

