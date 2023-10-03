Committee of Justice to meet with the Minister of Justice for a presentation regarding the draft national ordinances and decrees related to the Justice organization Function Book and an update on the draft Criminal Procedure Code. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The Committee meeting was originally scheduled for September 29, 2023, but could not commence due to a lack of quorum. The meeting will be reconvened on Wednesday at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

1. Presentation by the Minister of Justice regarding the draft national ordinances and decrees related to the legal position of police and the Justice organization Function Book and recognized calculations of the retroactive and future financial obligations to Justice personnel (IS/908/2022-2023 dated 30 June 2023)

