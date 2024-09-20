Community and Youth Outreach Program in Primary Schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is proud to announce the successful completion of its recent community and youth outreach efforts. Over the past several days, officers from the KPSM have taken time to visit several primary schools across the island to address important issues such as bullying and to promote the importance of reading among students.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46059-community-and-youth-outreach-program-in-primary-schools.html