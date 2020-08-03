Community assistance requested in a criminal case. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In a previously posted press release issued by the Sint Maarten Police Force on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, it was mentioned that a male suspect with initials E.Y. was arrested for alleged lewd criminal acts. The Sint Maarten Police Force along with the Public Prosecutors office has collaborated to request the assistance of the general public.

E.Y. is suspected of sexually inappropriate behavior towards an underaged boy. E.Y. is known as a basketball coach and has been known to use this position in an attempt to connect with young boys through various settings. Before this arrest E.Y.

