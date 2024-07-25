Community Council of South Reward hosts successful Town Hall meeting in preparation for 2024 Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

South Reward:— The Community Council of South Reward held a highly informative and engaging town hall meeting yesterday aimed at preparing residents for the upcoming 2024 hurricane season. This proactive initiative sought to educate and inform the community on crucial measures to protect themselves before, during, and after a hurricane.

