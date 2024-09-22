Community Development Family & Humanitarian Affairs and Kingdom Courtyard Host Successful Info Session on Grief Counseling. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—  The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), through its Women's Desk, in collaboration with Kingdom Courtyard, successfully hosted an informative session on grief counseling on Saturday, September 21, at the Government Administration Office.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46065-community-development-family-humanitarian-affairs-and-kingdom-courtyard-host-successful-info-session-on-grief-counseling.html

