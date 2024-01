PHILIPSBURG:— Following up on the assignment from the Governor dated January 18, 2024, as a result of the outcome of the January 11, 2024 elections, the appointed Informateurs hereby take the opportunity to inform the public in general, that the work to deliver timely on mentioned assignment is in full swing.

