PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) Collection Prevention Service (CPS) calls on residents, businesses, garage owners and tire repair centers to take immediate steps to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in and around their homes and operations.

CPS is appealing to garage owners and tire repair shops to take immediate measures to remove mosquito breeding sites from their establishments and to maintain daily monitoring and control measures to eliminate any standing water on their premises especially during the hurricane season where rain events occur frequently.

Accumulation of rainwater provides breeding space, especially in unused tires and old tires, for mosquitoes that carry the dengue-causing virus to multiply.

The design of tires makes them ideal breeding sites for several species of mosquitoes, some of which are very important vectors of disease. Since they are easily filled by rain and collect leaf litter, they provide an ideal incubator for mosquito larvae.

If we can eliminate scrap tire dumps, we will eliminate a prolific mosquito habitat and the associated disease risks. When discarding tires, ensure that they cannot hold water by puncturing holes in them or cutting them up into pieces before throwing them away at the landfill dumpsite within the established guidelines. These tires can be dumped at the landfill at Soualiga Boulevard on a weekly basis.

Dengue and other mosquito related diseases are transmitted by the female vector Aedes Aegypti mosquito. The Aedes Aegypti mosquito is distinguished by its markings. The body of the mosquito has alternate black and white horizontal stripes. The Aedes Aegypti mosquito lays her eggs in clear (clean) stagnant water. Within eight days the mosquito can complete its life cycle from egg to larvae to pupae and to adult mosquito.

Even after you have cleaned up your garage/tire repair shop and surroundings, it is recommended for people to walk around their place (home, business) on a weekly basis and after every rain event to eliminate all possible breeding sites.

An increase in the mosquito population puts all residents and businesses at risk.

Inform CPS about your challenges in eliminating mosquito breeding sites in and around your homes/establishments to collectively seek a solution to the identified challenge.

Contact CPS’ vector control team by calling 520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914 or by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

