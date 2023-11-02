Community Initiative FYI Stilt training on the Boardwalk. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The FYI Foundation has been hosting free stilt walking training sessions on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. This was a great opportunity for young persons between the ages of 7 and 27 to learn the unique art of stilt walking in preparation for St. Martin Day parade.

Our training sessions were conducted by experienced stilt walkers who taught participants how to walk, dance, and perform on stilts. No prior experience was required. This initiative attracted new learners and a number of students who participated in the after-school program from previous years and were able to join us for this fun and exciting experience.

The training sessions took place every Thursday and Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a period of 8 weeks, starting from the 7th of September 2023. All interested participants were able to register via WhatsApp at +1721 520 2138 of came early and registered on-site to secure their spot.

The FYI Foundation is committed to promoting cultural arts and entertainment in Sint Maarten, and we believe that stilt walking is a unique and exciting form of art that deserves attention. We hope that our training sessions will inspire more people to take up stilt walking and participate in various events around the island.

The training sessions began with three stilt walkers, now we have a total of 40 registered participants of which, 30 participants are walking strong. Most of the new walkers will be participating in the 64th annual Smaatn National Parade on November 11. We would like to thank the general community for supporting us in this initiative, and we look forward to seeing more of the community youth on the Boardwalk for future stilt walking training sessions.

Review from a teenage participant

The free stilt walking training hosted by the FYI Foundation on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg; Sint Maarten was an incredible experience. From the moment I arrived, I felt welcomed and included in the group. The trainers were patient, kind, and knowledgeable, making sure that everyone felt comfortable and confident before moving on to the next skill.

The training itself was well-structured, with a perfect balance of theory and practical exercises. We learned the basics of stilt walking, including balance, posture, and movement, all while having fun and enjoying the beautiful surroundings of the Boardwalk in Philipsburg.

The trainers were also very attentive to our safety, providing us with all the necessary techniques to prevent any accidents. They even took the time to teach us how to fall safely, which boosted our confidence and allowed us to push our limits without fear.

Overall, I would highly recommend the free stilt walking training hosted by the FYI Foundation to anyone who wants to try something new, challenging, and fun. It's a great way to meet new people, learn new skills, and experience the beauty of Sint Maarten in a unique and unforgettable way.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44171-community-initiative-fyi-stilt-training-on-the-boardwalk.html