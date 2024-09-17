Community input needed for Early Warning & Messaging System Survey. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— The Government of Sint Maarten is in the process of establishing the ‘Design, Operations, and Maintenance of an Early Warning System,’ in order to strengthen community resilience.

The project focuses on creating an effective, end-to-end Early Warning System that encompasses technical know-how, governance, and messaging.

The Sint Maarten community is being invited to share their thoughts by taking a survey available on the Government website, social media pages, as well as the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) social media page.

The deadline to complete the survey is October 21, 2024. Your voice matters are helping to make our community safer.

Communications and hazard warning dissemination is currently a challenge due to many reasons. Building a comprehensive early warning system and enhancing warning dissemination has been identified as a strategic life safety priority.

The project is supported by RESEMBID (Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Program), funded by the European Union (EU), and implemented by Expertise France.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46027-community-input-needed-for-early-warning-messaging-system-survey.html