Community Invited to Free Public Health Panel Discussion on October 28. Mark Your Calendar. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— In connection with Caribbean Wellness Day 2023 (CWD), the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), had to reschedule a free public health panel discussion due to inclement weather.

The new date for the panel discussion is Saturday, October 28.

The panel discussion will take place at the Belair Community Center from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. It’s free, no formal dress code is required, so come as you are.

The featured guests’ speakers will be Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake (MD Cardiologist, Heart & Stroke Foundation Board Member & Medical Advisor), Dr. Adacia Bourne (MD, Simpson Bay Medical Clinic), Damali Bryson (MSN, RN, Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Membership Director), Dr. Sanne van Kampen (PhD MSc MPH (Non-communicable Diseases Advisor), and Cassandra Richardson (MSW/MA, Social Impact Researcher and Consultant).

The public is invited to attend the public health panel discussion where a number of local public health professionals will increase awareness, knowledge and address concerns related to Non-Communicable Diseases prevalent in Sint Maarten and within the region such as Obesity, Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart Disease and Mental Health to name a few.

The panel will also address what is being done in our communities such as projects and services offered and what can be done to improve the health and well-being of our island by bridging the gap between our communities and health.

