Compagnie in de West” of Defense in the Caribbean Region rotates. | SMN NEWS

During a short Military Ceremony, “Compagnie in de West rotation 43” transferred her tasks to the following unit, rotation 44. The new Commander, Captain Siebe, during a traditional so-called “paddle transfer” replaced his predecessor, Captain Hans. Rotation 44 will stay four months in the Caribbean Region. These troops, with the name “Charlie “Tijger” Compagnie” are not unknown in the region. In 2015, 2018, and 2020 she was also the Army Company in the Caribbean Region. During these periods of time the “Tijgers'' have several times provided support to the local authorities, amongst other things, in searching for missing people and providing support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Hans looks back on a special period of time: ”As a unit, we had a fantastic time here during which we could train a lot. With a relatively new Company, we were able to practice up to platoon level and were ready for possible deployment during the hurricane season. We were able to do what we came for and felt very welcome on the Islands in the Dutch Caribbean Region.”

Captain Siebe is looking forward to being able to train with his people in the Caribbean Region: “We are honored to once again be able to contribute to Curaçao and possibly the rest of the Caribbean Region. If we are called upon, we are ready to help where necessary and we are happy to work with local partners. We have many young people with us who will be staying on the island for the first time. We are therefore looking forward to a special period in which, in addition to being ready for any support, we will challenge ourselves in the field of training under the special circumstances which the Caribbean Region is rendering us.”

The “Compagnie in de West (CidW)” is a permanent unit from the Royal Dutch Land Force, in the Caribbean Region, which can be used for a variety of tasks. In the forthcoming 4 months the “Compagnie in de West” will be training in Aruba, Bonaire as well as Curaçao. The “Charlie “Tijger” Compagnie”, normally is based in Schaarsbergen in The Netherlands. An infantry unit consisting of various military expertise such as engineers, intelligence, and snipers.

