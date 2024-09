PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center (SEDC) Foundation, endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), is pleased to announce the completion of the first Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP), the first in a four-part series.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46040-completion-of-the-entrepreneurship-development-program.html