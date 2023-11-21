Concordia Cup 2023 – Saint Martin retains cup. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The annual event of the Concordia Cup golf tournament was held over the weekend of November 11th and 12th. Started in 2005, this tournament is based on golf’s “Ryder Cup“ and pits Dutch side St. Maarten Golf Association ( SMGA ) players and French side Saint Martin ( Les Tamarins ) players. The event is held over two days with 18 players per team.

