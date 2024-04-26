Construction of the Philipsburg Marketplace set for June 1. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— After enduring setbacks and delays, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT) announced Thursday that the much-awaited Philipsburg Marketplace reconstruction project, which has received its final approvals, will start on June 1, 2024. The project, aimed at replacing the marketplace ravaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017, is now set to be completed 75 days after the start of construction.

James and James Construction Company was awarded the contract for the construction, and all administrative tasks, such as signing agreements, have been signed.

Honourable Arthur Lambriex, Minister of TEATT, addressed the recent developments, acknowledging the frustrations faced by the Philipsburg Marketplace vendors and the community due to the prolonged delay. Minister Lambriex empathized with the vendors, recognizing their need to voice their dissatisfaction. He also shared his disappointment stemming from administrative challenges that hindered the acceptance of external assistance. Lambriex said, “This project has been a challenge but I am pleased to have had the opportunity to finalize the process despite my very short time in office.”

Throughout the arduous process, Minister Lambriex commended the steadfast commitment of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and Port St. Maarten for their unwavering support and resilience in the face of bureaucratic obstacles. Their dedication to the project's success has been instrumental in overcoming hurdles and advancing towards reconstruction.

Minister Lambriex emphasized a streamlined approach, expressing a commitment to efficiency and opting to forego an elaborate groundbreaking ceremony to expedite the construction process. "We want to get straight into construction on a set date," stated Minister Lambriex, highlighting the importance of prioritizing tangible progress over ceremonial formalities.

In line with this directive, Philipsburg Marketplace vendors will be notified of the upcoming steps regarding their temporary relocation, construction commencement date, and the anticipated timeline for project completion. This proactive communication aims to clarify and support affected stakeholders throughout the reconstruction phase.

The reconstruction of Philipsburg Marketplace will be a significant milestone in St. Maarten's journey towards recovery and revitalization. Minister Lambriex and the Ministry of TEATT remain dedicated to ensuring the successful realization of this essential project, which will enhance the community's economic and social fabric.

For further information and updates on the Philipsburg Marketplace reconstruction project, please visit the Ministry of TEATT website or contact the Ministry directly. As outgoing Minister of TEATT Lambriex said he was very pleased to have had the opportunity to serve his country. He expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to his fellow colleagues in the Council of Ministers as well as the entire staff from the Ministry of TEATT and different Ministries of government who he said played an important role in him being able to do his work. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of St. Maarten and wish much success to the incoming Minister as they take the baton and move the economy a step further in the interest of the people.”

