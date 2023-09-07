Constructive dialogue between SER and Curaçao Prime Minister lays foundation for ambitious Air Quality Bill. | SMN NEWS

WILLESTAD:— On Friday, August 25, 2023, at the initiative of the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, an exchange of views took place with Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas. The discussion focused on the draft National Air Quality Ordinance. Prime Minister Pisas, acting in his capacity as minister without portfolio in charge of agriculture, environment, and nature, was assisted by experts from the Ministries of Health, Environment and Nature (GMN) and General Affairs (AZ).

During this discussion, experts from both ministries provided detailed insights to the SER members on the draft bill before them. This informative presentation led to clarification on key points of the draft land regulation, which now enables the SER to issue a thorough and well-considered opinion.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the constructive nature of the dialogue after the meeting. A roadmap was jointly established for the further development and consideration of this legislative initiative.

Afterward, Prime Minister Pisas emphasized the significance of this meeting as a crucial step forward in realizing the legal and social responsibilities that the government bears. This implies the active pursuit of a livable Curaçao, where the environment, nature, and public health are adequately protected, in accordance with the State regulation and other applicable laws and regulations.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43749-constructive-dialogue-between-ser-and-curacao-prime-minister-lays-foundation-for-ambitious-air-quality-bill.html