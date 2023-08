PHILIPSBURG:— The Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2023 to 108.69, which represented a decrease of 0.60% when compared to the previous quarter. A comparison of consumer prices within the past year (quarter two of 2022 to quarter two of 2023) resulted in an increase of 0.05%.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43661-consumer-price-index-decreased-in-the-second-quarter-of-2023.html