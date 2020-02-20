Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament about the Initiative National Ordinance amending the General Police Law in connection with the introduction of the ban on the use of plastic bags. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, February 20, 2020.

The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on December 5, 2019 will be reconvened on Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Initiative taker Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams will be present.

The agenda points is:

3.

4. Initiatieflandsverordening

5. van de Algemene Politiekeur (AB 2013, GT no. 42) in verband met de invoering van het verbod op gebruik van plastic tasjes (IS/900/2017-2018 d.d. 30 augustus 2019) (ZJ 2017-2018-117)

6.

Members of

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33969-continuation-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-about-the-initiative-national-ordinance-amending-the-general-police-law-in-connection-with-the-introduction-of-the-ban-on-the-use-of-plastic-bags.html