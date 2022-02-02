Continuation Central Committee of Parliament with representatives of WICLU. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 3, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on October 20, 2021, will be reconvened on Thursday at 09.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Windward Islands Chamber of Labour Unions (WICLU) will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Windward Islands Chamber of Labor Unions on legislation to better protect the economic, social, and financial wellbeing of workers and their households in our friendly island

(IS/921/2020-2021 dated August 13, 2021)

