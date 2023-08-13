Continuation Committee of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) of Parliament meeting with the Minister of ECYS regarding the current issues involving teachers, pertaining to vacation pay and the vacation schedule. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten –The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament (CECYSA) will

meet on August 14, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on February 13, 2023, will be reconvened on Monday at 13.00 hrs. in the General

Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and

Sport on current issues involving teachers, such as vacation

pay and the vacation schedule (IS/439/2022-2023 dated

February 9, 2023

