Continuation Public Meeting of Parliament concerning the draft National ordinance budget amendment 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on December 14, 2023.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on December 13, 2023, at agenda point 3, will be reconvened on Thursday at 15.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

3. Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2023 (Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2023) (Zittingsjaar 2023-2024-173) (IS/228/2023-2024 d.d. 21 november 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

