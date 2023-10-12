Continuation Public meeting of the Parliament regarding an update on all matters related to TELEM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on October 13, 2023.

The Public meeting, which started on June 22, 2023, with a continuation and adjournment on September 1, 2023, will be reconvened on Friday, 12.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs, will be in attendance.

