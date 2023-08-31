Continuation Public meeting of the Parliament regarding an update on all matters related to TELEM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on September 1, 2023.

The Public meeting, which was adjourned on June 22, 2023, will be reconvened on Friday, at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs, will be in attendance.

