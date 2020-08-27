Continuation urgent Plenary Public session of Parliament about letter from the Parliament of Sint Maarten requesting that the Kingdom Council of State. | SMN News

Continuation urgent Plenary Public session of Parliament about the letter from the Parliament of Sint Maarten requesting that the Kingdom Council of State give advice on the draft Consensus Kingdom Law Caribbean Reform Entity Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten and the Country Package.

PHILIPSBURG:–The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public Session today, August 27, 2020. The Public meeting which was adjourned on August 26, 2020, will be reconvened Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.

The agenda point is:

Letter from the Parliament of Sint Maarten

