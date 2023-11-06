Continuation urgent Public Meeting of Parliament regarding NV GEBE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on November 6, 2023.

The Public meeting, which was adjourned on October 11, 2023 will be reconvened on Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

