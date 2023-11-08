Continuation urgent Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) Rescheduled. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The urgent Public meeting no. 04 that was adjourned on October 12, 2023 in the first round with as agenda point:

Deliberations on the proposed National Health Insurance (IS/059/2023-2024 dated September 29, 2023). This agenda point was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten, and MP C.T. Emmanuel

and was scheduled to be reconvened on Wednesday, November 08, 2023, at 09.00 hrs. has been rescheduled for 10.00hrs.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44218-continuation-urgent-public-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-the-proposed-national-health-insurance-nhi-rescheduled.html