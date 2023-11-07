Continuation urgent Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on November 8, 2023.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on October 12, 2023, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 09.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor will be in attendance.

