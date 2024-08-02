Controlling Invasive Species: The Bare-eyed Pigeon, a New Threat to Biodiversity on the Island of Saint-Martin and Neighboring Islands. | SMN NEWS

Saint Martin:— Recently, the island of Saint-Martin has been confronted with a new threat: the invasion of its territory by the Bare-eyed Pigeon (Patagioenas corensis). Although the species, native to South America, was first observed on the island only about ten years ago, a newly published scientific study confirms an alarming scenario: its rapid expansion across the entire island. This invasion, with potentially significant ecological consequences, can only be controlled through strong and immediate measures.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45764-controlling-invasive-species-the-bare-eyed-pigeon-a-new-threat-to-biodiversity-on-the-island-of-saint-martin-and-neighboring-islands.html