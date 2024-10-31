Council of Advice, General Audit Chamber, and Ombudsman Organize Symposium on Sound Policy and Practicable Legislation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The High Councils of State – Council of Advice, General Audit Chamber, and the Ombudsman – in partnership with the Caribbean Center for Legislation (CCL), have organized a Symposium on the topic "Sound Policy and Practicable Legislation."

This engaging symposium will feature two informative segments: a lecture and a masterclass, both expertly facilitated by Ms. Charlotte Duijf. Ms. Duijf serves as sector head at the Council of State in the Netherlands and is a guest lecturer on international law and Kingdom relations. Her extensive experience includes roles such as Lecturer in Public International Law at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Senior Legal Advisor at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, and Legislative Advisor at the Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The lecture is scheduled for November 4, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM in the Conference Room on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. It will focus on the theme: "The importance of good elucidation when drafting new laws and policies." This session is open to all civil servants.

