Council of Advice Pays Courtesy Visit to Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina: 2023 Annual Report Presented. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, welcomed a courtesy visit today by the Vice-Chair of the Council of Advice, Mrs. Genara C. Richardson-Nicolaas, and Secretary, Mr. Jessey Salomon. During the meeting, the esteemed delegation presented the Prime Minister with the Council’s "2023 Annual Report", affirming their continued commitment to providing sound and independent advice on national governance and development matters.

