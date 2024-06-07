Council publishes State for Law Enforcement 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Law Enforcement Council (the Council) presented its State of Law Enforcement (the State) for the year 2023 directly to both the Minister of Justice as well as to the Parliament of Sint Maarten at the end of April 2024. The Council provides in the State an overview of the inspections carried out in 2023 and the overarching relevant topics. The Council also describes the developments in Sint Maarten and the state of affairs, partly as a result of the agreements made on the basis of the topics of judicial cooperation within the Judicial Quadripartite.

