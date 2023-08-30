Court grants GEBE its request to terminate HR Manager Clifford Sasso. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The court of first instance granted NV GEBE its request to terminate its Human Resource manager Clifford Sasso who was placed on suspension.

The verdict was read in open court on Wednesday, August 30th 2023.

Based on the verdict GEBE is allowed to end its working relationship with Clifford Sasso since the company had issued several warning letters to Sasso prior to the last suspension.

NV GEBE must compensate Sasso for his years of service. He is to be paid NAF 264.801.00

Below is the decision of the court both in English and Dutch.

