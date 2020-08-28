COVID-19 active cases has now risen to 248. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 27th St. Maarten has confirmed two new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at 444.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 240 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated “we now have two hundred and forty-eight (248), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Seven patients are currently hospitalized and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to

