COVID-19 has now risen to 150 confirmed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 14th, St. Maarten has confirmed six new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 269.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 139 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated “we now have one hundred and fifty (150), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Nine patients are currently hospitalized and two patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to

