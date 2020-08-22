COVID-19 has now risen to 204 confirmed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 22nd, St. Maarten has confirmed fifteen new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at 368.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 194 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated “we now have two hundred and four (204), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Eight patients are currently hospitalized and two patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to

