COVID-19 Lawsuit Looms as Risk Analyst Targets New SXM Administration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Certified Risk Analyst Terence Jandroep, a Covid-19 Survivor, is ready to file an airtight lawsuit against the Government of Sint Maarten, specifically targeting the Ministry/Inspectorate of Health. In 2020, the Government, as the sole supervisory body and developer of medical policies during the COVID-19 period, allegedly failed to conduct mandatory audits to uncover several severe violations by the Sint Maarten Medical Center from September to December 2020.

He makes this statement as a Veteran Expert in Risk management with sound proficiency in the medical field assessments. A separate and correlating lawsuit has been already filed against the Sint Maarten Medical Center, as the policy executing body, in May 2024 and is now a legal process in development.

During an extensive investigation, the Risk Analyst discovered that while the hospital administered Fentanyl, Propofol, and Precedex, upon awakening from an induced coma, the patient was given beer on two consecutive occasions, not just once as previously believed, with confirmed underlying conditions of Altered Mental State, Myopathy, Neuropathy and PTSD, meaning mentally and physically challenged.

Combining these synthetic sedatives with beer on 2 occasions is a mortal cocktail and not an accident or an incidental happening, in his expert opinion. Additionally, the patient's safety was compromised in the ICU from 6 am to 6 pm, a fact uncovered during his forensic audit. No incident reports or indications of these issues were noted in the patient's medical release form. This circumstance is against all possible existing international medical policies and a serious non-conformity issue in the medical field in Sint Maarten during the time-lapse mentioned.

The patient was not suffering from cold turkey syndrome due to alcoholism, and therefore, no medical explanation could be given to justify the questionable acts, the Risk Analyst explains.

The high-stakes possibility that these questionable incidents occurred regularly to more patients for whatever reason cannot be excluded, considering that the Risk Analyst's event became known only after he made it public. This means the Ministry/Inspectorate of Health and even the SMMC most likely were not even aware that these incidents materialized in the first place.

The disturbing discovery highlights the number of patients who may have died unnecessarily or were subjected to the same treatment but did not survive. There are too many unanswered questions surrounding the deaths of loved ones, fathers, mothers, sisters, and children who lost their parents due to possible similar criminal negligence or possible premeditated intentional acts during the mentioned period.

The Risk Analyst emphasizes that the sole duty relies on the Ministry/Inspectorate to control, evaluate, examine, diagnose, analyze, and conduct compliance audits related to the instructed medical policies as the head in the Chain of Command, given the extreme sensitivity of the medical care environment in Sint Maarten. This is not akin to returning a bag of spoiled potatoes at the supermarket; it concerns people’s lives (Local or non Local). Therefore, consistent, thorough and regular compliance audits with a critical approach should have been conducted, which the Risk Analyst asserts would have detected the disturbing incidents perpetuated by the ICU & SMMC staff in their duties.

