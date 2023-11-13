CPS and Diabetes Foundation Invites Public to Diabetes Panel Discussion on November 14. | SMN NEWS

PHILPSBURG (DCOMM):— Tuesday, November 14 is World Diabetes Day (WDD) which will be observed around the globe to raise awareness under the theme, “Access to Diabetes Care.”

The Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten (DFS) in collaboration with the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) will be hosting a panel discussion on diabetes where a number of speakers will share information about diabetic foot care and diabetes.

Guests’ speakers will be Dr. Adacia Bourne (General Practician),

Dr. Nathalie Humphrey (Assistant Deam of Community Engagement at the American University of the Caribbean (AUC), Dr. Luc Mercelina (Medical Surgeon at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and Mr. Sebastiaan Hoendervangers (Physical Therapist).

The lecture will take place on Tuesday, November 14 at Carl’s & Sons Inn Conference Hall, Cole Bay from 6:00 pm sharp. Free health screening will be offered on site. The panel discussion is a free enlightening event.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar. Hyperglycaemia, or raised blood sugar, is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes and over time leads to serious damage to many of the body's systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels, which can lead to heart attack, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation.

CPS and DFS, would like the community to know that diabetes can be prevented and controlled, and encourages persons to eat more vegetables and fruits – ½ of your plate; aim for color and variety, and remember that potatoes don’t count as vegetables on the Healthy Eating Plate because of their negative impact on blood sugar.

Go for whole grains – ¼ of your plate. Whole and intact grains—whole wheat, barley, wheat berries, quinoa, oats, brown rice etc., and try to have three healthy balanced meals per day and check under your feet regularly and remain in regular contact with your physician to ensure medical management of your diabetes.

Many people are not aware that they have type 2 diabetes, understand the risk factors, the signs/symptoms, and seek prompt medical care if diabetes is suspected.

For more information about diabetes, consult your general practitioner.

