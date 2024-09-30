CPS calls on community to be informed about dementia and ways to reduce it. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) launched a joint initiative to raise awareness about dementia and address the stigma that surrounds the condition in the region of the Americas, PAHO stated.

September has been observed as World Alzheimer’s Month, and it’s the 13th anniversary since its inception that ADI has been promoting.

Dementia is not part of the normal aging process, and there are ways to reduce the risk of developing dementia. Dementia is a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities.

Although age is the strongest known risk factor for dementia, it is not an inevitable consequence of biological ageing.

PAHO says studies show that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline and dementia by being physically active, not smoking, avoiding harmful use of alcohol, controlling their weight, eating a healthy diet, and maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

PAHO adds that additional risk factors include depression, social isolation, low educational attainment, cognitive inactivity and air pollution.

PAHO says Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders affect an estimated 10.3 million people in the Americas and are among the leading causes of death in individuals aged 60 and older.

“Regrettably, persons living with these conditions are often subject to stigma and discrimination, and with the number of people living with dementia set to almost triple by 2050, now is the time to promote a better understanding of this condition,” PAHO points out.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) calls on the community to inform itself about dementia by visiting the following link ‘Time to Act on Dementia’: https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/time-to-act-on-dementia

After visiting the link, scroll down the page to download the ‘Campaign Toolkit.’

The toolkit has a wealth of information and messages designed for four target groups including carers and people living with dementia, healthcare practitioners, and the general public.

