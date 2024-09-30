CPS Calls on Men to Live healthier and active lives. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The lack of physical activity is seen as a threat to one’s health, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), not enough people around the world are active on a daily basis and are not getting enough exercise.

Some of the consequences of inactivity are overweight or obesity. Physical activity is good for health and can prevent heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men over 50 years of age, with approximately 150,000 new cases and 50,000 deaths each year.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is encouraging all men to practice a healthy lifestyle and taking preventive actions (prostate cancer screening) to keep healthy.

CPS would like to see men consult their family physician to determine their risk factors.

Cancer deaths can be reduced when cases are (early) detected, early diagnosis/screening and treated early.

Some risk factors are tobacco use: using tobacco is one of the most damaging lifestyle choices and many of these deaths occur prematurely.

Excessive salt consumption: excessive salt consumption is strongly associated with the development of cardiovascular diseases. By eating less salt and staying within the limits of the recommended maximum – 5 grams a day – you can protect your health and significantly reduce the risk of developing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Thirdly, physical inactivity: physical activity is a vital part of a healthy lifestyle, and the absence of it can lead to serious consequences.

CPS encourages Sint Maarten men to make healthy choices, live a healthy lifestyle and be active.

Persons seeking additional information should contact their family physician or CPS at telephone numbers: 542-1570 or 542-1222.

