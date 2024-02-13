CPS Calls on the Community to Take Action on Harmful Effects of Saharan Dust. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) stated that the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) in a recent bulletin stated that it is highly likely that particulate matter levels will be above the 24-hour outdoor air quality guidelines as established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) of Sint Maarten is therefore urging persons to protect themselves against the adverse health effects of a Saharan dust plume.

