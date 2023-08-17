CPS Closed Friday August 25. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the general public that the office at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg will be closed on Friday, August 25.

The closure is related to staff attending a team-building event.

CPS will resume regular office hour services on Monday, August 28, and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43603-cps-closed-friday-august-25.html