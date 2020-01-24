CPS Closely Monitoring new flu respiratory virus 2019-nCoV. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, is closely monitoring international health developments related to the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) respiratory virus in Asia.

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33767-cps-closely-monitoring-new-flu-respiratory-virus-2019-ncov.html