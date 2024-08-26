CPS: Closely Monitoring Regional & International Diseases. Health Information Reminder for Travelers to take precautions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) continues to

Monitor various developments regionally and internationally with respect to infectious diseases.

CPS is herewith requesting all travelers to take the necessary precautions while travelling abroad and monitor their health. Traveling may increase your exposure to additional viruses and bacteria. Many diseases are just a plane ride away.

Infectious diseases exist everywhere, but you may have a higher risk of getting an infectious disease in some destinations which can be due to water and sanitation issues; insects that carry diseases; and low vaccination rates.

To prevent mosquito-borne infections (use mosquito repellent and wear light-colored clothing).

To prevent gastroenteritis infections (practice food and hygiene safety), to prevent respiratory infections (practice cough and respiratory etiquette and frequent handwashing), to prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections (practice safe sex).

When traveling abroad, ensure your medical insurance coverage and your vaccines are updated.

Upon return from traveling abroad, it is important to remember your timeline of feeling unwell, date and types of symptoms and flight information. If you are feeling ill, kindly contact/consult your physician immediately for proper medical diagnosis and treatment.

If you are a visitor to the island, we welcome you. If you are feeling ill, kindly inform your accommodation’s reception team or manager and seek medical attention if need be.

CPS is sharing this information to remind travelers during their travel periods to make an informed decision and decrease transmission opportunities of infectious diseases locally and abroad.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45884-cps-closely-monitoring-regional-international-diseases-health-information-reminder-for-travelers-to-take-precautions.html